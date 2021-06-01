Xbox has a great range of Pride 2021 swag, but the controller isn't for sale

The Xbox Pride 2021 celebrations have begun, and there's tons of ways to get involved this year - I just can't help but wonder why the Pride Series X controller isn't available for purchase?

Microsoft has revealed a brand-new Pride collection that features Xbox, Halo, and Psychonauts-branded swag in a variety of Pride-themed designs. One design features the Xbox circle logo with a bunch of different Pride flags within it, including the transgender pride flag, the nonbinary pride flag, the intersex pride flag, the modern pride flag, and many more. I'm partial to the Master Chief helmet with the pride flags in his visor, but there are plenty of great options.

However, myself and other community members noticed that the Pride 2021 Xbox Wireless Controller is only available as a gift for "key influencers and media in the US and internationally", not for purchase. That's definitely a bummer, as it's a gorgeous controller that any member of the LGBTQIA+ community would love to own. We've reached out to Xbox for comment on the controller's status, and will update this story accordingly.

Ok but this Pride-themed Xbox controller is really awesome ✨Make it available to purchase plz 👀

Unbuyable controllers aside, Microsoft is doing a lot more for Pride 2021, including making a $150,000 donation to LGBTQIA+ nonprofits and highlighting stories of Team Xbox and Microsoft members. You can read more of their stories here . There's also a 2021 Forza Rainbow livery available in Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7, as well as a Pride nameplate for Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

You can earn Microsoft Rewards points for donation to organizations that support LGBTQIA+ communities directly through Xbox, and any donations made through June will be matched by Microsoft. The organizations include The Trevor Project, which is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ youth; OutRight Action International, which works at national, regional, and international levels to advance human rights; and Transgender Law Center, which advocates for changes to law and policy to protect people of all gender identities and expressions.

Dontnod's Tell Me Why is free to keep on Xbox and PC this month as part of Microsoft's Pride month celebrations. Tell Me Why stars trans protagonist Tyler Ronan, so it's a great opportunity to celebrate LGBTQIA+ representation in games. And Xbox's Twitch channel will host takeovers throughout the month of June featuring creators and devs from the LGBTQIA+ community.

For all the details on how Microsoft is celebrating Pride month, head here .

