Xbox Game Pass Ultimate adds a Disney Plus perk through January

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are getting a free Disney Plus 30-day trial membership as an added perk, but you only have a few months to claim it.

Microsoft unveiled the new partnership with Disney in a post on the Xbox Wire blog after a cryptic teaser earlier today . The trial couldn't be better timed, since it will get you up to date with The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule - and with time to catch up on the first season if you haven't watched it yet. It's also important to note that this perk is specifically for subscribers who haven't tried Disney Plus before - it's a 30-day trial membership, not a free 30-day boost for existing members, sadly.

You could probably still make use of the perk if you subscribed to Disney Plus before and have since cancelled your subscription, it would just mean you'd need to start a new account specifically for this purpose.

The Disney Plus trial will be available to claim for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers from now through January 31 (I might wait until all of The Mandalorian is out and then binge the whole thing while it's free, but that's just the kind of cheapskate I am). Head to the Perks Gallery on your Xbox Console, the Xbox App on Windows 10, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile App to start your trial membership.

Disney Plus is pushing hard to bring in the gaming set over the holidays; making purchases on Fortnite can net you up to two months of Disney Plus as a bonus starting on Tuesday.