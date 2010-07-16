X-Men: First Class gets Kevin Bacon

Share

Kevin Bacon has officially joined X-Men: First Class as the film's unspecified supervillain.

Variety broke the news after a few weeks of internet rumours had linked Bacon to the superhero prequel. But the news mill giveth as much as it taketh - we still don’t know which villain Bacon will be playing.

Luckily, even more internet rumours have sprung up suggesting that Bacon will take on the role of Mister Sinister. The character debuted in Uncanny X-Men , and is tied in to Cyclops’ past. Fox have not yet confirmed or denied the web chat.

Meanwhile, indie actress Jennifer Lawrence has landed the role of Mystique. The blue-skinned shapeshifter was previously played by Rebecca Romijn in the other X-Men movies.

Filming on X-Men: First Class will kick off next month right here in London, with Kick-Ass’ Matthew Vaughn in the director’s seat.

The film opens on 3 June, 2011.

Source: [ Variety ]

Liking the idea of Bacon as a villain? Talk to us...