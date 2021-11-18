Two of the most dangerous X-Men are about to go berserk in X-Men #5

X-Men #5 from writer Gerry Duggan and artists Ze Carlos and Javier Pina pits the mutant super team against a group of old foes, the Reavers, while also apparently introducing the X-Men to a new arch-nemesis known as Doctor Stasis.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The X-Men are in the midst of repositioning themselves not just as the defenders of mutantkind and the nation of Krakoa, but of the entire world, basing themselves out of New York City and facing down global threats that target people regardless of whether they're human or mutant.

But in this preview of interior pages from X-Men #5, they're squaring off with the anti-mutant cyborgs known as the Reavers, old enemies of the X-Men who bring a little bit of the team's classic sensibilities in the new era.

In the pages, Sunfire, Polaris, and Wolverine are locked in battle with the Reavers, who appear to be gaining an upper hand as they subdue Sunfire. But Polaris and Wolverine are ready to strike back - and you better believe those are two mutants whose wrath the Reavers will regret incurring.

Here's a gallery of the preview pages, along with covers from Pepe Larraz, Iban Coello, and Jamie McKelvie:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

At the same time the Reavers are returning, X-Men #5 will bring the X-Men face to face with a new villain known as Doctor Stasis who has been scheming against the team throughout writer Gerry Duggan's current run.

Though much of what Doctor Stasis is remains a mystery, the solicitation text for X-Men #5 hints that he'll threaten the mutant resurrection protocols that allow all Krakoan mutants who die to be brought back to life.

X-Men #5 goes on sale on November 24.

Stay on top of all Marvel's upcoming mutant adventures with our listing of all the new X-Men comics planned for release in 2021 and beyond.