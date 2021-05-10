WWE's The New Day spread positivity in preview of their new comic book series

Former WWE tag team champions the New Day is returning to comic books in a new limited series produced in partnership with Boom! Studios and the professional wrestling giant. Boom! has released the first preview of interior pages from the series.

WWE The New Day: Power of Positivity is a two-issue limited series launching in July featuring Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods.

The series is written by Evan Narcisse and Austin Walker and illustrated by artist Daniel Bayliss.



The fan-favorite trio has held 11 tag team championships in WWE, including the longest reign ever - 483 days.

According to Boom!, the series will allow fans to discover "the origins and struggles of the three WWE Superstars before that fateful day when they realized they were together than apart."



WWE The New Day: Power of Positivity #1 features main cover art by Bayliss and variant cover art by Rahzzah and Ernanda Souza.



"Collaborating with my colleague Austin Walker so we could tap into the personalities of the New Day to tell the origin story of this history-making trio has been an incredibly enriching experience," says Narcisse in the announcement.

"We tried to write a love letter to an unseen side of WWE history, and I'm so excited that WWE fans everywhere will finally be able to read how Kofi, Xavier, and Big E came together to form sports entertainment's most electrifying tag team."

Walker says when he and Narcisse started planning the series, they realized right away that it was a "perfect fit."



"Kofi, Big E, and Xavier are as extraordinary as the very best comic book heroes, and their journey from up-and-coming underdogs to de facto superstars is one of struggle, identity, and perseverance," adds Walker. "All of that, plus bright and vivid art from Daniel Bayliss? That's a dream match if ever there was one."

Check out the preview pages in our gallery.



