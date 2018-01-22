"Wow. Just f***ing wow." – The internet reacts to Star Trek Discovery episode 12

Star Trek Discovery continues to be one of the most engaging shows going right now. The giant watercooler that is the internet keeps bubbling over with discussion, ‘Did you see that?’ moments and even some reactions that, if you aren’t watching already, will make you want to binge like there’s no tomorrow. That’s without mentioning that twist… Here are the best reactions to the latest episode.

BIG spoilers for Star Trek Discovery episode 12 follow. You have been warned.

Mirror Lorca

Did you see it coming? I didn’t, that’s for sure. The episode teased a few things early on – Lorca referring to Michael as ‘You’ was a little weird in hindsight – but the 36-minute episode, while slightly shorter than most would want, ended with a bang that will reverberate for some time to come. Oh and Mirror Lorca and Mirror Burnham are an item. Ugh.

Oh gross, in any universe the idea of Lorca & Burnham together is disturbing. #StarTrekDiscovery22 January 2018

When I thought Tyler being Voq was the biggest revelation in #StarTrekDiscovery then Lorca comes in from the left field and fucks with my life. pic.twitter.com/yAOTGUSX6b22 January 2018

WOW. JUST FUCKING WOW.Star Trek: Discovery#StarTrekDiscovery22 January 2018

@jasonsfolly wow that twist tonight was crazy; such an amazing show - you're character is awesome, i hope there is a way we can keep you around long term though! #MirrorLorca #StarTrekDiscovery22 January 2018

Mirror Lorca!!! Called it, very curious to see where normal Lorca ended up... Hopefully they don't kill off the character completely... #StarTrekDiscovery #StarTrek22 January 2018

Paul is a fun guy

Well, one Paul is at least. The Mirror Stamets, who we got to meet properly this week, probably has a few spore jump-themed tricks up his sleeve. Still, at least our Paul got to have a proper goodbye with his good doctor. D’aww.

Disappointed if Stamets doesn't end up more mushroom than man.22 January 2018

Isn't this strange? There is all this great acting, fantastic twists, and all those nuances going on - and all I can think is "... all I want to know is if there is a chance for Stamets and Culber?" What did you do with my emotions @StarTrekRoom? #StarTrekDiscovery22 January 2018

Mirror Stamets has got quite the variant uniform.22 January 2018

Open your eyes... https://t.co/zafIP6JE0i22 January 2018

Voq? Ash? Voq? Ash...?

Which is it? Not gonna lie, I’m a little confused. As it turns out, so is half of the internet – so that’s reassuring. L’Rell seemed none too happy with how her planned surgery went down though. Ash is still there, though. That’s something to Klingon to, right?

Only thing I’m confused about... is Voq dead? Is Tyler dead? Both? #StarTrekDiscovery22 January 2018

I'm confused. Who's Voq again (from the original universe)? Damn these Klingons! I can't remember their freaking names.22 January 2018

L'Rell: [says incantation to undo brainwashing] Voq, you are yourself again. What secrets have you gathered from our enemies?Voq: So... I forgot I was supposed to be spying. Oops! Mostly I just played laser tag with the captain and flirted with the woman who killed our prophet.22 January 2018

Discovery's Dany

Giving the Mother of Dragons etc etc etc a run for her money in this episode was Emperor Georgiou. Not only does she get a roll call of honours to make Dany’s look positively rubbish, she also took out half-a-dozen people in one go. Killer. That’s without even mentioning, in the Mirror Universe, she takes Sarek’s role as adoptive parent.

"All Hail her most Imperial Majesty, Mother of the Fatherland, Overlord of Vulcan, Dominus of Kronos, Regina Andor. All Hail the Emperor, Philippa Georgiou Augustus Iaponius Centarius."Daenerys says "wat?". 😆#StarTrekDiscovery #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/F9S66xg4sM22 January 2018

Emperor Georgiou has a Yondu arrow-like object? AWESOME22 January 2018

I loved this episode. Even though we've had the Lorca reveal, the idea of affection between Burnham & Evil Geogieau was awesome, & I didn't expect Burnham to bring her into her confidence.22 January 2018

Ganglia on toast, anyone?

Though the episode, rightly, focused on the breakdown in relationships and who is who, we also got some levity. By levity I, of course, mean Michael chowing down on some fear ganglia. Mmm, chewy.

How is Burnham ever going to be able to look Saru in the face again?@StarTrekCBS "Choose one."Burnham chooses a Kelpien.-later-"The food is delicious, as always.""No one prepares Kelpien like the Imperial Chef. Here, have my ganglia, you deserve a treat.#StarTrekDiscovery" pic.twitter.com/Y3OGxKGTjf22 January 2018

So is Kelpian ganglia kosher? Asking for a friend.#StarTrekDiscovery22 January 2018

