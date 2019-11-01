The WoW Classic Honor System is coming on November 12

Faction combat in WoW Classic is going to become more honorable when the PvP Honor system is enabled on November 14. Ok, it won't actually be honorable, but it will be more rewarding. Blizzard revealed that the Honor system will arrive along with several new world bosses during the opening ceremony for Blizzcon 2019, just before announcing a new expansion for the modern version of World of Warcraft.

Back when World of Warcraft first came out, PvP was a free-for-all, limited only by your choice of server type. There was no reward for killing members of the opposing faction (aside from your own sense of murderous satisfaction), and there was no penalty either. Then the Honor system arrived. It gave you points for beating players considered your equals, no points for players who were far beneath your combat prowess, and actually deducted points for killing NPCs that were important to the other faction, like harmless shopkeepers and quest givers. In other words, it encouraged you to fight your fellow players, but not to be a dick about it. Generally speaking.

The Honor System wasn't perfect, but it was a fun and rewarding alternative way to progress through the game outside of the endgame grind (especially because those armor sets for reaching high ranks were cool as hell). Speaking of which, the same update will enable two new world bosses, including Azuregos and Lord Kazzak, so we can all look forward to somebody figuring out how to kite them into major cities again.