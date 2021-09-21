Woody Harrelson would "love" to do Zombieland 3

Woody Harrelson has revealed that he would be up for doing another Zombieland movie, if the opportunity ever arises.

"I haven't heard anything about it from many of the creative elements," Harrelson told ScreenRant . "I would love to do it because I just love those guys. That whole group is really... That's a singularly wonderful, fun, amazingly funny group of people. So what I'm saying is I'm open to it."

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the first Zombieland movie was released in 2009 and starred Jesse Eisenberg as a college student trying to make his way back home through the zombie apocalypse. Along the way, he encounters and teams up with three strangers, played by Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin. A sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap , which was also directed by Fleischer and saw all four main cast members reprise their roles, followed in 2019.

Harrelson can next be seen in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which Fleischer is executive producing after directing the first movie. Harrelson plays the movie's main antagonist to come up against Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock/Venom, the serial killer Cletus Kasady/an alien symbiote named Carnage. He also recently starred in the Netflix action movie Kate, and he's set to star in the upcoming movie The Man From Toronto alongside Kevin Hart and Kaley Cuoco, which is set for release early next year.