WitcherCon schedule includes panels focused on The Witcher season 2 and game retrospectives

WitcherCon has outlined its schedule, giving fans a look at what they can expect between the meeting of CD Projekt Red and the Netflix show.

The entirety of the event, which is set to run from July 9 to July 10 has now been outlined. The WitcherCon website has a full list of the entire schedule, which will kick off with a panel-based around The Witcher season 2. The panel will feature Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimi M Khayisa, Paul Bullion, and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who will be talking about the upcoming season.

We know not to expect a new look at the rumored Witcher 4 game, however, we are in store for a Gwent showcase later in the day. The description reads: "The fearsome armies of the Witcher world clash in strategic, action-packed card battles where skill - not luck - guide you to victory. Before you play around, you won't want to miss this look at what GWENT: The Witcher Card Game is all about."

Later on July 9th, A panel titled Memories from the Path: Stories Behind The Witcher Games will be a retrospective by CD Projekt RED on all of the Witcher games. It will cover the stories of the games' inception, and revisit favorite moments in the franchise.

Rounding out the day, a conversation with Henry Cavill will be held where he will talk about playing Geralt, the fantasy genre, and the wider Witcher universe. There is a tease as part of the copy which says: "The White Wolf may even have a surprise or two in store..."

It's worth noting there are several repeated events on July 10th, but across the two days, there is more than enough to satiate any Witcher fan. From looks at the show, the game, figures, board games, and the general Witcher Universe, there is loads to enjoy here.

This meeting of the two keepers of the mainstream iterations of the franchise is a big moment, as the show and the game have been very separate entities to this point. Here's hoping this could be the start of the two possibly supporting each other in the future.

While it won't show up at WitcherCon, why not get the lowdown on everything we currently know about The Witcher 4.