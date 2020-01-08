Netflix releases official Witcher timeline, revealing season 1 took place across 50 years

The first season of The Witcher Netflix series still has everyone talking. There are bathtubs, annoyingly catchy tunes, and the small matter of The Witcher timeline to try and figure out. Untangling the knotted webs of Ciri, Geralt, and Yennefer’s non-linear stories has just become a whole lot easier, though, thanks to Netflix releasing an official timeline for The Witcher Netflix series – complete with dates and an easy-to-follow graphic. Phew.

Let’s dive right into it: here’s the timeline for The Witcher. Get your pen and paper at the ready – your next time watching the Netflix series will be a far more settled and stress-free experience.

A quick crash course in the multiple timelines of The Witcher. #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/qdBVq7ih7RJanuary 7, 2020

So, that’s cleared a lot of questions up: things begin on The Continent in the year 1210 when Yennefer (in episode 2) is sold to Tessaia. That follows on a straightforward path in terms of Yenn’s story in episode 3. Then it gets a little more confusing when you add Geralt and Ciri into the mix.

Sometime between 1210 and 1249, Geralt becomes the Butcher of Blaviken, while Yenn also breaks free of her duties bestowed upon her by the Chapter. Crucially, we also discover that Geralt evoking the Law of Surprise takes place 14 years before Geralt and Ciri finally meet in 1263. For an even more detailed breakdown, be sure to read our article on The Witcher timeline.

Mercifully, we’re unlikely to need as much help in season 2. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has revealed that the Netflix series’ story will be “much more linear” moving forward.

