The Witcher 3 romance: who to woo, and how

As Geralt of Rivia, your two main Witcher 3 romance options are either Yennefer or Triss. Although there are a handful of other options. This Witcher 3 romance guide is here to help you with the main two, as well as the supporting cast. The life of a witcher is an inherently tough one. You're turned into a fearless killing machine, end up going grey really early, and get cat eyes. Though that last one is actually pretty cool. The constant onslaught of monsters, mild bigotry, and other issues in The Witcher 3 mean you have to take comfort where you can. This Witcher 3 romance guide will help you find love. It could also save you from getting yourself in trouble

Triss Merigold of Maribor

Triss is the red-headed sorceress who has been present in all of The Witcher games. She’s actually an integral part of the in-game history, and she is one of the main two romance options for Geralt. If you want to attempt to woo her then you’re going to need to treat her well, otherwise, she’ll leave you.

The first few things you need to do are to complete the quest A Favor for Radovid, and then A Matter of Life and Death. The former is a main quest, and the latter is a secondary quest in which you help Triss out with a problem.

Once you’ve completed both of these quests you’ll need to complete her sidequest, Now or Never. This is the key quest for this romance. When talking to Sigimund you need to say “Stay out of other people’s affairs”.

Then you need to make sure to defend the mages during the quest and at the end, you’ll have a conversation. If you want Triss to love you back, then you have to tell her to stay with you and that you love her. She will then come back after sailing away at the end of the quest, before getting a little more intimate at a lighthouse.

Assuming you never romance Yennefer, you’ll end the game in love with her and move north to Kovir to start a new life together.

Yennefer of Vengerburg

Yennefer is the raven-haired love of Geralt’s life. While she didn’t appear in either of the first two games, she was featured throughout the books and was even a guest star in some of the flashbacks during The Witcher 2.

To win the affections of Yennefer you’ll need to do a few things. First of all, you need to start the main quest The King is Dead - Long Live the King.

During the quest , choose the black and white outfit.

Later on in the mission, you’ll come across an Earth Elemental. Take it down and you'll be trapped. However, if you choose to kiss Yennefer during the conversation you’ll be teleported away to her bedroom. Choose the option that has you stay and watch, and things will progress from there.

Next, during the side quest, The Last Wish, you can capture and then free the Djinn you are hunting. If you tell Yennefer you still have feelings for her then you’ll share another lovely moment together.

Finally, you need to get to the mission No Place Like Home. During this mission, assuming you’ve already done the previous bits, you can go along with her to her room and renew the physical side of your relationship once more.

Assuming you do these things and don’t romance Triss, you’ll both retire far away from all of the nonsense and chaos of your previous lives.

WARNING: You can't romance both Triss AND Yennefer

If you choose to try and romance both Triss and Yennefer, then you will end up losing both of them. That being said it is an entertaining story so if you aren’t attached to either of them feel free to give it a try. Just don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Other Witcher 3 romances options

While Triss or Yennefer are the 'main' options with a narrative end, you can actually pursue romance options with a few other named characters and still settle down with either Triss or Yennefer later later. That includes the brothels - Crippled Kate's and Passiflora in Redania, Novigrad, and The Belles of Beauclair in Beauclair port, Toussaint - who have several prostitutes you can meet.

Keira Metz

Keira is probably the most prominent of Geralt’s mistresses. Simply complete the main missions Hunting a Witch and Wandering in the Dark to be invited to her home. Accept the invitation, then complete the A Towerful of Mice quest, then finish the Favor for a Friend quest and you’ll be able to join her for a... nice meal.

Madame Sasha

During the High Stakes quest, enter the Gwent tournament and choose to either defeat her or agree to help her. She'll then ask you to dinner and you can work out the rest from there.

Jutta an Dimum

You’ll have a chance to fight Jutta during the Iron Maiden quest. Best her in hand-to-hand combat and then go and visit her to talk. The rest will work itself out. make sure you accept the fight first time though, and that you win, as you only get one shot.

Shani (Hearts of Stone DLC)

This is the romance option found within the Hearts of Stone DLC. At the end of the Dead Man’s Party quest, you’ll have a chance to take her a gift. Simply choose mead, brandy, or flowers and you’ll win her affections.

Syanna (Blood and Wine DLC)

Syanna can be found within the Blood and Wine expansion. You just need to get her out of the Lands of the Thousand Fables safely, and then you can agree to her suggestions.

