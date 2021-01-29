Win The Masque of the Red Death on Blu-ray

In the early '60s, cult B-movie director Roger Corman produced a series of movies inspired by his love of Edgar Allan Poe. 1964's The Masque of the Red Death – the seventh in the cycle – is widely regarded as one of the best.

Adapting and expanding upon Poe's 1842 tale of the same name, it centres on the court of Satanist Prince Prospero (a deliciously evil performance by Vincent Price) who's holding a masked ball in the midst of a deadly contagion. But though Prospero can lock out the local villagers, he can't prevent a sinister visitor attending…

A new 4K restoration is now available on Blu-ray. It includes both the original theatrical version and an extended cut, which reinstates a number of trims by the censors. Extras include an expert commentary, a Q&A with Corman, and a piece on the film's bold use of colour and censorship history. It also comes with a 20-page booklet and a set of four art cards.

