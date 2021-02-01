Win a Nintendo Switch Lite, a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and a load of extra merch

If you're lamenting the fact you missed out on the 2020 super hit that was Animal Crossing: New Horizons, have we got a competition for you. We've partnered with Nintendo to give away quite the prize bundle, which includes:

Nintendo Switch Lite console

Digital copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership

A selection of official Nintendo Animal Crossing merchandise, including an Isabelle hoodie, Tom Nook tin mug, and a metal water bottle featuring the Nooks, Isabelle, and KK Slider.

To enter the competition, what you'll need to do is snap a pic using your Nook Phone of something on your island - it can be your villagers, a scenic spot, or something else entirely. Then, follow @GamesRadar on Twitter, comment on the below tweet with your shot with the hashtags #ACNH #DREAMISLAND and #GamesRadar.

We'll then contact the lucky winner via Twitter DM and post you all your Animal Crossing goodies.

Want to win a Nintendo Switch Lite plus #AnimalCrossing and goodies? What you'll need to do is snap a pic with your Nook Phone of something on your island then tag #ACNH #DREAMISLAND and #GamesRadar. Don't forget to be creative! #competition #win Ts&Cs: https://t.co/gryX0WqJ3DFebruary 1, 2021

Unfortunately, you'll need to be based in the UK and aged over 18 to enter this competition. It closes on February 10, so make sure to send us your snap before then to be in with a chance of winning this amazing prize.

Terms and Conditions: By taking part in this competition, you agree to be bound by the terms and conditions below and the competition rules: www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/.

The competition opens on 01/02/2021 12:00pm GMT and closes 10/02/2021 12:00pm GMT. Late or incomplete entries will be disqualified. Open to all residents of the UK aged 18 years and over, except employees of Future Publishing Limited (“Future”) and Nintendo. There will be 1 winner in total entitled to win - An Isabelle Hoodie, Tom Nook Mug, Water Bottle, Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Nintendo Switch Online (3 Months) worth £312.96. This offer is limited to one entry per household. To enter the competition please comment on the Twitter post. Winner will be contacted by direct message on Twitter with further instructions on how to claim the prize. Use of automated devices or methods of submission are not valid forms of entry. The winner will be chosen randomly from all valid entries by Future and shall be notified by email and/or telephone by Future within 14 days of the closing date. If the winner has not responded after 14 days from notification, an alternative winner will be drawn. The sponsor will deliver the Isabelle Hoodie, Tom Nook Mug, Water Bottle, and Future will deliver the Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Nintendo Switch Online (3 Months). Any personal details collected will only be used to send the prize and not for any marketing purposes unless you have opted in to receive them. Future reserves the right to substitute any product with an alternative product of equivalent value. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative. No purchase required. Void where prohibited.