Wholesome news alert: Gamers are helping this person preserve an Xbox controller signed by his late mom

Sometimes people can be wonderful, wonderful mammals, and this is one of those times. Gamers on Reddit are flocking to help someone preserve an Xbox One X Project Scorpio edition controller from the ravages of time , as it was signed by his late mom. Understandably Reddit user afterglow13, who posted the appeal as the gamer’s SO, wants to make sure none of the silver sharpie gets rubbed off, and advice has been flooding in to make sure that this touching gift stays perfectly protected.

As the sweet message is written using sharpie, many users have cautioned against using anything containing acetone or solvents on the writing, as it would destroy it. Perhaps the best advice comes from user SyproGaming, who simply says “Put it on display, never use it again”, which seems like the most prudent suggestion, as nothing can replace an object with such sentimental value. Every now and again the gaming community does something that honestly brings a tear to my eye, just like now.

