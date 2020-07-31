Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics, July 31 - August 4

Where is Xur? From July 31 through August 4, Xur can be found in the EDZ, specifically in the Winding Cove. Head to the south landing zone and then run north until you reach a crashed ship. You'll find Xur up on the ledge above. He'll stick around until reset time on Tuesday.

We've listed all the Exotics that Xur is selling below. Remember that you can also buy an Exotic engram good for one random Exotic - or a missing Exotic, if your collection is incomplete - so it's always worth visiting Xur. And even if you have everything Xur is selling, you can also purchase better or different rolls on Exotics.