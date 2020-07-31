Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics, July 31 - August 4

Where is Xur? From July 31 through August 4, Xur can be found in the EDZ, specifically in the Winding Cove. Head to the south landing zone and then run north until you reach a crashed ship. You'll find Xur up on the ledge above. He'll stick around until reset time on Tuesday.
We've listed all the Exotics that Xur is selling below. Remember that you can also buy an Exotic engram good for one random Exotic - or a missing Exotic, if your collection is incomplete - so it's always worth visiting Xur. And even if you have everything Xur is selling, you can also purchase better or different rolls on Exotics.
- Exotic weapon - Telesto: fires sticky projectiles which detonate when enemies get close. Spawns Orbs of Light on multikills. Telesto has done more than consistently break the game; it's also consistently vaporized people from obscene distances in PvP since its unique perk eliminates damage falloff. Telesto is just plain good, so if you don't have it, get it.
- Hunter Exotic - Aeon Swift: dodging grants ability energy to nearby allies based on their class. Allies wearing Aeon Exotics get more energy. The Aeon Exotics are the worst in the game. They're no-good, very bad armor pieces that should never be used in any situation.
- Titan Exotic - Lion Rampant: improves mid-air movement while using lift, and improves hip-fire accuracy in the air. The Lion Rampants are basically a considerably worse version of Twilight Garrison from Destiny 1. They grant some mid-air maneuverability, but not much, and they really aren't worth an Exotic slot. The improved sprint from Dunemarchers is a much better movement ability, and Dunemarchers come with a powerful melee buff.
- Warlock Exotic - Ophidian Aspect: improves reload and handling speeds for all weapons. If you don't know what to use, or your build doesn't require or utilize a specific Exotic, Ophidian Aspect is a great all-arounder, especially in PvP. It won't change your build, but it will make every weapon feel better in your hands.