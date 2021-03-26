Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for March 26 - March 30

Where is Xur? For the weekend of March 26, you'll find Xur in the Tower. Look for him in the north end of the hangar up on some scaffolding. He'll hang out until reset time on Tuesday, March 30, so be sure to stop by to compare the stat rolls on his armor selection, get your weekly engram, and snag an Exotic cipher if you are missing any legacy Exotics.

Here are all the Exotics Xur is selling this week: