Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for January 29 - February 2

Where is Xur in Destiny 2? As of January 29, 2021, Xur is down on Nessus in Watcher's Grave. Head to the northeast landing zone and look for him atop the big red tree in the back of the map. He'll stick around until reset time on Tuesday, February 2. Be sure to visit Xur to pick up any missing or spicy Exotics, or at the very least, grab your Exotic Cipher and weekly Exotic Engram.

Here's Xur's inventory for the week:

Exotic weapon - Graviton Lance: the first shot of this two-burst pulse rifle does very little damage, but the second shot does a chunk of damage comparable to scout rifles. Kills with this weapon create dragonfly-style void explosions. Graviton Lance isn't as popular as it was during the Year 1 'laning' meta, but it's still a fabulous long-range weapon with potent AoE.

Hunter Exotic - Shinobu's Vow: you get an extra skip grenade charge, and dealing damage with skip grenades refunds grenade energy. If you want to throw as many skip grenades as possible, this is the Exotic for you. That said, those grenades don't really reward building an entire kit around them, especially with Stasis grenades being so strong (ehem, Shatterdive).

Titan Exotic - Armamentarium: you get an extra grenade charge. That's it. Armamentarium is one of those Exotics that's gotten worse over time: as more and more Exotics come out with strong but specific perks, it's ease of use becomes less valuable. At this point, there's really no great spot for it.

Warlock Exotic - Getaway Artist: you can convert any arc grenade into a souped-up Arc Soul that follows you around and zaps enemies. Arc Buddies are good, and Giga Arc Buddy is really good. If you just want some passive damage and a small electric friend, this is your best bet. With some Charged with Light grenade synergy, this Exotic is much more than a meme.