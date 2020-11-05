Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson are talking ‘seriously’ about Wedding Crashers 2

Vince Vaughn has confirmed that he and Owen Wilson have been talking to the director of Wedding Crashers about a sequel.

Both actors starred in the 2005 comedy along with other big names including Isla Fisher, Rachel McAdams, Will Ferrell, Bradley Cooper, and Christopher Walken. The movie followed divorce mediators and best pals Jeremy (Vaughn) and John (Wilson) as they crashed weddings in their spare time to take advantage of the free alcohol and the opportunity to hook up with female guests.

“Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie,” Vaughn told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview about his new body swap movie Freaky . “So, there has been an idea that is pretty good. So, we are talking about that in the early stages.”

He added: “They were fun movies to make. It’s always fun to make people laugh and go to work with people that are funny.”

In the 15 years since Wedding Crashers, its director David Dobkin has made movies like seasonal fantasy-comedy Fred Claus in 2007 and 2014’s legal drama The Judge starring Robert Downey Jr. His latest offering was earlier this year with Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga , in which Will Ferrel and Rachel McAdams play two Icelandic singers who enter the Eurovision Song Contest.

