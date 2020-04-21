How to watch The Sopranos online: stream one of TVs greatest ever series wherever you are

Still hailed as one of the greatest series of all time, knowing how to watch The Sopranos online is a surefire way to witness greatness on your TV. Six seasons of drama, mafia intrigue, internal struggles and some of the best story-telling and character development ever seen on screen, if you watch The Sopranos online, you will not regret it one bit.

Having that HBO pedigree running through it The Sopranos is as much about family as it about the mafia. It's set around the same time it aired - between 1999 and the mid-2000s - and follows James Gandolfini's Tony Soprano as he tries to balance his role as head of the Soprano mafia family and his home family life too. This is detailed and covered really compellingly via his sessions with his therapist which, while simple, are some of the most revealing scenes in the series. His struggles as an organized crime boss and family man eventually manifest in falling out with his uncle, his wife, other mobster members of the Soprano family. Not to mention, the prominent complications and life-threatening conflicts with the New York City-based Lupertazzi family.

It's a truly great series and comes from a time when seasons ran for loads and loads of episodes so there's plenty to get your teeth into. And by the wonders of modern technology, there's a whole host of different methods to watch The Sopranos online, no matter where you are in the world. Native options exist all over the globe, but if you need a way to stream The Sopranos from a different country to your own or you like the look of another country's streaming options (maybe it's cheaper) you can employ the use of a VPN. Regardless of the method, you'll find the best ways to get your Sopranos hit here. Plus, all the options can get you streaming in minutes, and avoid massive contracts or bloated fees. So let's get to it; the best value options and easiest ways to watch The Sopranos online.

Watch The Sopranos online in the USA

Even though it's twenty-odd years old, its status as one of the best shows in the world ever and it being an HBO Show means The Sopranos is a premium show still. You might think that this means the best way to watch The Sopranos online is by going directly to HBO. However, we seriously think that the best value option in getting the HBO stuff thrown into an existing Hulu pack. To start, the Hulu you'll need will start life at $5.99 a month but then the necessary HBO addition another $14.99. While the total of those two might seem a bit hard to swallow at first inspection, the value in this is the sheer quantity of content you'll get. This is our favorite way to stream, outside of Netflix. (Plus, you can always ditch the HBO addition later down the line and retain the benefits of Hulu.) If you're out of the US and like the look of this option, using a VPN could be a neat means in which to bag it. This will give you access to US content as if you're from the US. There's more info on that below.

Watch The Sopranos online in Canada

Head on over to Crave if you're in Canada. It's by far the best and easiest option for you, plus you can even watch The Sopranos online on Crave's standard package priced at a reasonable $9.99 a month. Of course, if you fancy Hulu and HBO as per the US readers, then you could try a VPN option.



Watch The Sopranos online in the UK

The best way to watch The Sopranos online in the UK is via Now TV. If you're a new customer, bag a 7-day free trial first, then you're with everyone else by going for an Entertainment Pass which will you £8.99 a month. It does get you a considerable amount of content though. The downside is that if you want to watch in 1080p you'll have to bite the bullet and pay a few quid more for the pleasure. However, UK readers might want to seriously consider deploying a VPN to gain access to the envious arrangement US readers can get.

Stream The Sopranos online in Australia

By far the best native method for Australians is Foxtel. However, it is also the most expensive subscriptions you will see on this page. You will get a vast array of content for your money, and there is an offer on a quality bundle right now that will bag you HBO access as well as Netflix for $59 a month instead of $86. In a sort-of-strange way however, the best pound for pound option for readers in Oz is to go the VPN route and go with the above US option.

How to watch The Sopranos online from anywhere else

While the above options are the most straightforward, generally, options for those locales, if you're somewhere with no access to your original subs or if you like the look of another country's option, then using a VPN can be a great way to do so. Like with that US Hulu package with the HBO add-on for example, as this is probably the most attractive proposition. Taking a step back, a VPN is an abbreviation of 'Virtual Private Network'. This is a mechanism that will disguise your PC or mobile device's internet 'address', enabling you to appear as if you are in another country, thus hopping over the hurdles that could come from geographical limitations or license restrictions. We have guides to the best VPN for gaming as well as the best VPN for Netflix, so we feel well placed enough to recommend Express VPN as our favorite. It's one of the best for many reasons, but it offers sound security options and has a large selection of reliable server locations to dial into. Express VPN works on a wide range of devices so you'll be fine when it comes to compatibility too. Using the Hulu/HBO set up as a template, here's how to get set up within minutes using ExpressVPN to watch The Sopranos online: 1: Get a VPN installed. ExpressVPN is good value at the best of times but right now there's a great offer on which gets you three extra months FREE on a 12-month package, saving you 49%. 2: Connect to a US server. Select a US server to connect to so you can 'become' American and sail through to their websites. 3: Head over to Hulu. This is when you can shop 'as normal': sign up, pick your service, add the HBO add-on, and you'll be flying.