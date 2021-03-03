Watch the first episode of Future's new review show - Totally Rated

GamesRadar+, along with our tech and gaming sister sites including PCGamer and TechRadar, has launched a brand new weekly review video series.

Totally Rated aims to bring together the reviews and opinions of our experts to highlight what's hot - and potentially not - in the world of tech and games.

This first episode sees TechRadar and Tom's Hardware looking at new tech from car manufacturer, Porsche.

Scharon Harding from Tom's Hardware reviewed the Porsche Design AOC Agon PD27 gaming monitor and said: “The Porsche Design AOC Agon PD27 is one of the most attractive monitors we’ve seen… it’s expensive, but if you want style there’s nothing like it.”

But when it came to the Porsche Design gaming laptop - the Acer Book RS - Laptop’s Rami Tabari, was far from impressed; “I wouldn’t throw Acer into the stylish category of laptops, and even with Porsche Design taking the lead, the Porsche Design Acer Book RS doesn’t really succeed at what it sets out to do.”

Elsewhere, PC Gamer had thoughts on the retro-styled city-building game, Nebuchadnezzar concluding; “Nebuchadnezzar isn't lacking for class, but needs to dial up the fun factor.”

Finally, TechRadar's Tom Bedford provided a sneak peek at the hotly-tipped Xiaomi Mi11, which is due out in March 2021. “The stand-out here though is the telemacro camera, used to take close-up shots of details and objects, and it's the stand-out because it's the best macro snapper we've seen on a smartphone to date,” said Bedford.

