Watch the entire Golden Joystick Awards 2018 show right here

The Golden Joystick Awards 2018 are done after a night of laughter, tears, banter, and partial Fortnite cosplay. If you missed the show, which was broadcast live from London's Bloomsbury Big Top, you can catch all 75 minutes of it right here. You can also watch it again even if you already saw the whole thing live, I won't tell anyone. Especially if you want to get all tearful as Dark Souls director Hidetaka Miyazaki is presented the Lifetime Achievement award by a pair of his childhood heroes .

You can consult the full list of Golden Joystick Awards 2018 winners as well if you can't stand the suspense. Or maybe you can just pretend that the ceremony is live and feel like some kind of wizard as you correctly predict the winner of each category. You could also stand up and shout "BOY" louder and longer for every award God of War picks up - maybe warn your neighbors first, though, because it won a lot of awards .

Even if you don't have time to watch the whole Golden Joystick Awards 2018 ceremony, you really ought to check out the lovely trailers we had the privilege of debuting during the show. Here they all are: