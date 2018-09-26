Watch Assassin's Creed Odyssey celebrate launch with swole Spartans and Greek gods

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is just days away, so we've been treated to the traditional launch trailer from Ubisoft. This one doesn't disappoint, with more glistening Spartan muscles than the extras bench on the 300 movie set. We also get a glimpse of some of the more mythical enemies we'll face, including a cyclops, the Minotaur, and Medusa.

This assassination installment focuses on Ancient Greece circa 431 BC, with players given the choice to play through the story as either Kassandra or Alexios. There's cults, war, and - in a first for the series - multiple endings. The trailer confirms that there's plenty to explore, which is good news, because as fans no doubt have scrawled on their walls in red Sharpie, we're not getting another big Assassin's Creed game in 2019.

"On Assassin's, we had a game [in 2018] and we have one this year, but we are not going to have a full-fledged Assassin's next year," Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot told GameSpot . "It's just because the team were working separately, so we have two games now, one year after the other. But next year you're not going to have a fully fledged one."

We'll have a review of Odyssey soon, as well as everything you need to know to make the most of your vacation in Ancient Greece. From the looks of the trailer, you might want to pack your lion-proof sandals.