Call of Duty: Warzone bug freezes players as they collect loadout drops

A new Call of Duty: Warzone bug has emerged, where players will sometimes freeze while interacting with a loadout drop.

You can see footage of the recently-discovered bug in Call of Duty: Warzone just below. As the player goes to interact with their loadout drop from above, they completely freeze up, allowing another player to obliterate them in a second without being able to react to it at all.

It's an understandably frustrating issue for Warzone players. The replies to the original post on the Warzone subreddit is full of other players chiming in with how "infuriating" it is to encounter the bug within a match, and hoping developer Raven Software can come up with a solution to the problem.

Glitches and bugs are obviously nothing new to Warzone, or online games at large. Last month in December, Warzone was hit by a pretty significant invisibility glitch, causing players to be taken down by invisible foes, never able to fight back against them. More recently in January, the notorious Stim glitch has returned, where players will hide out in the gas by using infinite health Stims, unable to be found or killed until the game is over.

