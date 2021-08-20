WarioWare: Get it Together demo launches today for Nintendo Switch

WarioWare: Get it Together now has a demo for the Nintendo Switch and it's just as wacky as every other WarioWare game.

Announced earlier today, the demo is available via the Nintendo eShop and contains a number of microgames and various playable characters to give future players a glimpse of what they can expect from the full game when it releases on September 10, 2021.

Are you ready for some microgame mayhem? 😵🤯Get a taste of WarioWare: Get It Together! with a free demo, now available on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch.Download the demo: https://t.co/ugpq9H7OAb pic.twitter.com/JVCMvfYev1August 20, 2021 See more

The demo also includes the game’s opening cinematic which sees Wario deep in his latest endeavor as a game designer at WarioWare, Inc. After failing to load up his latest game on his Wario inspired handheld console, Wario and his friends are sucked into the console and thrown into the video game’s world.

Players of the demo can choose to play on their own or with a player two as they are reintroduced to Wario, Young Cricket, 18-Volt, Mona, Kat and Ana, and Orbulon who all must take part in a basic platformer course to get the game started. The ‘demo crew’ as they are known also have their own unique abilities, which are necessary to master in the microgames. Players have the choice to switch between all six or to just experience half of the team.

If you’re worried about spoiling WarioWare’s microgames by playing the demo, don’t be. The demo only scratches the surface of the kind of mayhem Wario will be throwing at us in the full game. In fact, it’s already been confirmed that WarioWare: Get it Together will feature microgames themed around the likes of Animal Crossing, Ice Climbers, The Legend of Zelda, and more. Then there's the fact that two minigames based around poop, which is pretty on-brand for WarioWare actually.

WarioWare: Get it Together will release on the Nintendo Switch on September 10, 2021.

