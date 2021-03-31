WandaVision's Randall Park takes on director role for graphic novel adaptation

Randall Park - who we most recently saw as FBI agent Jimmy Woo in WandaVision - is taking a break from the MCU to direct an adaptation of Adrian Tomine's graphic novel, Shortcomings.

"I am such a huge fan of Adrian’s work, and I’m very excited to team with him and Roadside Attractions on this updated, modern take of Shortcomings,'" Park told Variety.

"In these characters, I see versions of Asian Americans in my own life — the ones I love and the ones I just kind of tolerate."

It isn't Park's first time in the director's chair. He previously directed the series finale of Fresh Off the Boat.

Shortcomings is centered around Ben Tanaka, his relationship with girlfriend Miko Hayashi, but also tackles issues around identity. No casting has been announced, but the author will be executive producing the film and adapting the screenplay for Park.

"Randall, Roadside Attractions and Imminent Collision immediately impressed me with their passion, insight and vision for this film," Tomine added. "They have been invaluable partners in the process of translating 'Shortcomings' both to the screen as well as to the current time, and I’m honored to be a part of this collaboration."

Right now Park is also starring in the TV series Young Rock, and no doubt we can expect to see more of him in future MCU projects too.

