WandaVision episode 8 ending explained: your biggest questions answered

The WandaVision episode 8 ending is a serious game-changer. No spoilers just yet (we’ll let those who have accidentally slipped through the cracks scurry away), but there is everything from an origin years-in-the-making to several moments that completely transform how the MCU might change moving forward. It’s that important. Alongside all of that is the none-too-insignificant matter of setting up the WandaVision finale with all the moving parts and chess pieces that are still in play.

That’s a whole lot to take in. We’ve looked high and low on social media to ensure all bases our covered and that yours – and our – biggest questions are addressed below. So scroll on down to our cheat sheet on the WandaVision episode 8 ending – starting with that final line.

WandaVision episode 8 ending: why is Wanda called Scarlet Witch?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Wandavision’s eighth episode ends with Agatha, having searched through Wanda’s memories for her magical secret, holding Billy and Tommy captive. Agatha decries Wanda wasting her abilities to create a life for herself, saying she’s been using "Chaos Magic" which makes her the "Scarlet Witch."

Amazingly, Wanda Maximoff has never been called by her ‘Scarlet Witch’ moniker in the MCU – until now.

Fans had been expecting an origin for her comic book superhero name to drop in WandaVision, and episode 8 didn’t disappoint. The meaning behind it has even been teased.

Agatha Harkness, who calls Wanda "Scarlet Witch", isn’t just dropping nicknames based on heroes’ Halloween outfits. No, her pointed reference to scarlet is actually a nod to Wanda’s ‘red’ magic, which she calls "Chaos magic." More on that in a moment.

It's also worth noting that in occult history, there was a goddess known as the Scarlett Woman, also known as Babylon, who was a significant figure in Aleister Crowley's books. With the Salem Witch trials appearing at the beginning of the episode, and there being seemingly no comic-book evidence that the Scarlet Witch is anything more than just Wanda's superhero name, WandaVision may potentially be borrowing from real-world witchcraft stories.

There’s also another interesting theory at play behind the ‘Scarlet Witch’ name. During the pre-Age of Ultron Wanda scenes, the Mind Stone reacts to her and – in a vision – the comics-accurate Scarlet Witch "meets" Wands in a flash of yellow. Could this be the Scarlet Witch hidden inside her that kickstarted her powers? Or could we even be looking at a Scarlet Witch from another universe communicating with the MCU’s Wanda? Intriguing questions to ponder but for now, at least, we can be safe in the knowledge that Wanda is officially called Scarlet Witch – by at least one person. Let’s just hope the name catches on.

What is chaos magic?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Magic in the MCU is still in its nascent stage. Doctor Strange’s teachings with the Ancient One rarely delved beyond the metaphysical, and exposition on the different types of magic was kept to a minimum. Benedict Cumberbatch just waved his hands and we were pretty content.

In "Previously On," though, Agatha opened up the world of magic even further, revealing that there are symbols and enchantments that can dampen magic users’ powers, and we even got a flashback revealing she was one of the witches in the Salem trials. Yes, magic has been around for centuries on Earth in Marvel's universe. Beyond that, there now appears to even be different types of magic at play.

Agatha’s purple-hued magic is left unnamed, but Wanda’s red variety is known as "chaos magic." What that means is, for now, left ambiguous. The powers range from warping reality and being able to manipulate people to fabricating entire constructs, such as sitcom sets.

But it could open up magic in a major way in the MCU. If there are different brands and tastes of magic then, logic would dictate, there are all kinds of sorcerers, sorceresses, wizards, and witches potentially dotted around the universe – and introduces another powerful element into the world of both the shows and movies.

Where are Vision and Monica?

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

I hope you haven’t skipped the WandaVision episode 8 post-credits scene. Because there are two Visions now. ‘Our’ Vision (the one created by Wanda outside of her dream home in Westview) is slowly making his way back to Wanda after her and Darcy were impeded by what we can now assume was Agatha putting up roadblocks in their path. He’s likely going to walk right in on Agatha and Wanda’s confrontation.

The other Vision is part of Project Cataract: SWORD’s plan to essential revive Vision after he was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. If the comics are any indication, he will be emotionless and driven only by those who command him. Expect a Vision vs. Vision showdown next week, then.

As for Monica, “Fake Pietro” might very well have her in his clutches. Agatha revealed that Evan Peters’ Quicksilver is her "eyes and ears," which means she’s likely trapped or needs to fight her way out.

What next for WandaVision?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The finale is next and everything is in place: Wanda and Agatha are all set to have a showdown, while both Visions are surely going to enter the mix. Alongside them, those guys at SWORD are likely to be major players with Hayward still at the helm. Could he have one more trick up his sleeve? And will Wanda and Vision live happily ever after with the boys? Find out on the next episode of… WandaVision.