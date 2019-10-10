The Walking Dead showrunner teases the major "implications" of the season 10 premiere satellite

The Walking Dead season 10 was out of this world. Literally. The very first scene featured a satellite hovering outside of Earth's atmosphere. Of course, the Russian device did not stay up there long, as, during the episode's climax, it came crashing down and caused a forest fire.

The space-set opening was an audacious start for the new season, and that satellite is going to have some "other implications" on the show going forward. Showrunner Angela Kang revealed as much at New York Comic-Con.

Discussing how the idea came about, Kang said that the writers' room conversation was initially about ghost ships drifting around the ocean. "We were trying to think of, 'What are things that happen over time in an apocalypse that we haven't explored on the show yet?'" she said. "And so somebody brought up this idea of like, 'Well satellites, like if they're not maintained, they degrade and eventually fall out of orbit'. It even happens in our world now, but it's not as common because they're being maintained."

She continued: "Thematically, we wanted to kind of talk about a war that felt like it had Cold War aspects and the Whisperers like always watching our people, and so a satellite felt like a good metaphor for that," Kang said. "But we also just thought that that was a fun and, hopefully, a strange and exciting way to start the season and, you know, the satellite has other implications for the season going forward as well."

Theories have already begun to circulate online concerning the satellite. With the device being from Russia, we have confirmation that the Walker virus has spread outside of America, as otherwise the country would have surely maintained the satellite? Does that mean The Walking Dead could be leaving America? Whatever the case, the events of the season 10 premiere will surely have long-lasting effects on the episodes to come.

