Vin Diesel is an executive producer on Ark 2

None of us expected the sequel to Ark: Survival Evolve to star Vin Diesel, but that's not the only surprise Studio Wildcard has been hiding. In addition to acting for a leading role, Vin Diesel is also serving as an executive producer on Ark 2.

In an email to PC Gamer, Studio Wildcard revealed Diesel's role as President of Creative Convergence, which has him working on Ark 2 as well as the Ark animated series revealed alongside the sequel at The Game Awards 2020.

Diesel has lent his voice to a handful of games going back to 2004's The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay, and most of the games he's worked on were made by the studio he founded, Tigon Studios. Apparently, he's also an Ark superfan, and "understands the game intimately and is providing direct feedback to the development process," according to Wildcard. As PC Gamer notes, he plays so much Ark that he sometimes reports bugs for the developers to fix.

.@vindiesel reported this btw 😈 https://t.co/5DWZDe2W6eDecember 11, 2020

The extent of Diesel's involvement in the development of Ark 2 isn't clear just yet, but the executive producer title sounds pretty involved. We also don't know a whole lot about Diesel's character, but we know from the reveal trailer that he can maintain composure fighting off orcs and dinosaurs at the same time, which is pretty damn cool.

The now untitled Ark 2 is due to release sometime in 2022.

If you're still loving the first game, don't miss these Ark: Survival Evolved cheats and commands - the dinos won't stand a chance.