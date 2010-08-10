Valve making Defense of the Ancients, says Duke Nukem voice actor

John St. John, the voice actor for Duke Nukem, recently revealed that Valve is working on a Defense of the Ancients (DotA) title via his Twitter account. â€œHad a great time in Seattle last week recording for DotA. The guys at Valve Software are awesome!â€



Defense of the Ancients is a popular multiplayer mod for Warcraft III. Players would use hero units to lead assaults with armies of NPCs against their opponentâ€™s base, leveling-up and acquiring new gear as the game progressed. DotAâ€™s hero-centric gameplay has been ported over to other RTS titles, like Heroes of Newerth and League of Legends.



John St. Johnâ€™s original Twitter post has been removed, but itâ€™s still exciting to hear that Valve may be jumping into the mix with their own DotA game in the near future.









Above: A collection of horribly awesome Duke Nukem quotes. We hope that John St. John was cast to do the voicework for the DotA announcer



Aug 9, 2010



Source:JSJakaDukeNukemviaCVG