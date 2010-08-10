Popular

Valve making Defense of the Ancients, says Duke Nukem voice actor

John St. John reveals new DotA game by Valve via Twitter

John St. John, the voice actor for Duke Nukem, recently revealed that Valve is working on a Defense of the Ancients (DotA) title via his Twitter account. â€œHad a great time in Seattle last week recording for DotA. The guys at Valve Software are awesome!â€

Defense of the Ancients is a popular multiplayer mod for Warcraft III. Players would use hero units to lead assaults with armies of NPCs against their opponentâ€™s base, leveling-up and acquiring new gear as the game progressed. DotAâ€™s hero-centric gameplay has been ported over to other RTS titles, like Heroes of Newerth and League of Legends.

John St. Johnâ€™s original Twitter post has been removed, but itâ€™s still exciting to hear that Valve may be jumping into the mix with their own DotA game in the near future.




Above: A collection of horribly awesome Duke Nukem quotes. We hope that John St. John was cast to do the voicework for the DotA announcer

