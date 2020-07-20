Valiant super spy Ninjak returns with "eye-popping" art from Javier Pulido

Valiant Entertainment's sword-wielding super-spy Ninjak will return in 2021.

Writer Jeff Parker and artist Javier Pulido are relaunching the hero in a new title and in a new dynamic, as the series begins with Ninjak's secrets exposed to the world.

"Colin King is Ninjak, an ex-MI6 superspy who is second to none in the Valiant Universe. There is no target that Colin cannot strike, no mission that he cannot complete," reads Valiant's description of the inaugural arc. "But what happens to the world's greatest secret agent when all of his secrets are exposed? The entire criminal underworld has Ninjak in their sights… How will the undercover operative survive when there's nowhere left to hide?"

Here's the first issue's cover, and an unlettered, uncolored four-page preview of Ninjak #1:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Javier Pulido (Valiant Entertainment)) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Javier Pulido (Valiant Entertainment)) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Javier Pulido (Valiant Entertainment)) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Javier Pulido (Valiant Entertainment))

"I love how Javier's mind works. He comes up with the most brilliant panel progressions and layouts, and very striking compositions that look so simple but you have to be a next-level talent to attempt a lot of what he does," Parker says in the announcement.

(Image credit: Javier Pulido (Valiant Entertainment))

Originally created by Joe Quesada and Mark Moretti for 1993's Bloodshot #6, Ninjak grew to become one of Valiant's featured characters alongside X-O Manowar, Bloodshot, Archer & Armstrong, Shadowman, and Harbinger. Michael Rowe starred as Ninjak in the 2018 live-action web show titled Ninjak vs. the Valiant Universe.

"Jeff weaves a spy thriller that starts at full throttle and never lets up!" Valiant senior editor Lysa Hawkins says. "Coupled with the eye-popping bold strokes of Javier's art style, you've never seen Ninjak like this before!"

A new Ninjak series was teased by Valiant in October 2019 for a planned #Valiant2020 event. It's not known if the teaser was teasing the Parker/Pulido series.

Parker and Pulido's Ninjak is scheduled to debut in 2021.