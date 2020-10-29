Seven directors later, the Uncharted movie has completed filming

It’s official – the Uncharted movie has finally wrapped filming. The long-awaited action adventure film will serve as a backstory for Nathan Drake, the protagonist of the videogames of the same name.

Tom Holland stars as fortune hunter Nathan , while Mark Wahlberg is Victor “Sully” Sullivan , Nathan’s future mentor. The supporting cast includes Antonio Banderas, Grey’s Anatomy’s Sophia Taylor Ali, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Tati Gabrielle.

“Sic Parvis Magna. That’s a wrap on #UnchartedMovie,” the official Uncharted movie account tweeted alongside a clapperboard to mark the end of filming. The Latin phrase refers to famed English sea captain Francis Drake’s motto, supposedly an ancestor of Nathan.

Mark Wahlberg also posted on Twitter to commemorate the end of filming, sharing a picture of Sully’s green shirt with the caption “Here we go, kid.”

The movie has had a long and winding road to completion, with news of the adaptation first breaking all the way back in 2008. Wahlberg has been attached to the project since 2010 and Holland was cast in 2017, but filming didn’t begin until March 2020. However, the pandemic got in the way, and production was paused until late July. Antonio Banderas had to temporarily leave production to quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 in August .

Over the last ten years, the movie has been through seven directors including David O. Russell, Seth Gordon and Travis Knight. Ruben Fleischer, best known for 2009’s Zombieland and the superhero movie Venom, was confirmed to take over in February 2020, and it seems seven is the lucky number for this movie.

Uncharted is due to hit the big screen on July 16 2021. While we wait, make sure to check out the best video-game movies of all time.