Ubisoft's Immortals Fenyx Rising is getting a free demo on Stadia this week

Immortals Fenyx Rising, Ubisoft's newly rebranded open-world game, is getting a free demo on Google Stadia this Thursday, October 22.

Immortals is one of three games coming to Stadia as part of the aptly named Three Days of Demos. It will be joined by Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle and Humankind, respectively a Pac-Man battle royale and a 4X strategy game. All three demos will be available for seven days.

You don't need a Stadia Pro subscription to access these demos, nor do you need to pre-order them or anything, so this is a pretty viable way to sample Immortals ahead of its full release on December 3. You'll need a compatible input device (which could easily be a mouse and keyboard for PC users), but other than that you'll just need to make a free account and pull up the store. You can take Stadia Pro for a one-month free trial while you're at it, too.

Originally announced as Gods & Monsters, Immortals Fenyx Rising is a more cartoony take on Ubisoft's sandbox mantra, seemingly with a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild bend. Game director Scott Phillips discussed the Breath of the Wild comparison , and the game's other inspirations, last month.

"For us, it’s cool to be compared to Breath of the Wild. It’s obviously considered a masterpiece. It’s a fantastic game," Phillips said. "I think any time you make a game, you’re going to be compared to something else, because all game creation, all art creation, all everything is… you know, you build from what you know, and you create something new.

"Our inspirations range from Ratchet and Clank to Super Mario Odyssey to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, obviously. We have a pedigree from spending three years on that, on Ancient Greek history," he added "So I think, you know, what we’ve created is really unique. And once you get your hands on it and start progressing through the entire experience, you’ll feel that we brought something very special to this game."