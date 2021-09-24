Tragedy strikes in new trailer for Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer TV show

Amazon has released a brand new trailer for horror series I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The series is set one year after the cover-up of a fatal car crash on graduation night that continues to haunt a group of teenagers. Bound together by the traumatic events, they find themselves stalked by a killer. In an attempt to uncover their identity, they end up discovering that their seemingly perfect town holds some dark secrets too.

In the new trailer, graduation celebrations quickly turn to tragedy when we get a glimpse of the car crash – the teens hit a man on the road and decide to cover up what they did instead of calling the police. However, it seems like they didn't quite get away with it – somebody knows. But who? Panic turns to paranoia, and it doesn't look like things are going to end well for anyone.

Written by Sara Goodman, who's previously worked on shows like Preacher and Gossip Girl, the series stars Madison Iseman (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Brianne Tju (Light as a Feather), Ezekiel Goodman, and Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs).

The original movie of the same name was released in 1997, which in turn was based on the novel by Lois Duncan. It starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Ryan Phillippe.