Top Gun: Maverick director lifts lid on filming Iceman and Maverick’s "emotional" reunion

Top Gun: Maverick continues the story of the 1986 cult classic 36 years on from the original movie. Tom Cruise is back as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell as he takes a teaching job at Top Gun to put a new set of graduates through their paces ahead of the mission of their lives.

While the movie focuses on a completely new story, the atmosphere of the original remains through its soundtrack, cinematography, and even an oiled-up sports sequence. Although, perhaps the most emotional callback is the reunion between Maverick and Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky – three decades on from their tumultuous journey from enemies to wingmen in the first movie.

And, as well as being a reunion for their characters, it was also one for Cruise and Kilmer who haven’t worked together since that first film. Kilmer has taken a step back from his acting career in recent years following a health battle. Back in 2017, he shared he’d had a two-year battle with throat cancer, which has impacted his voice.

Speaking on the Inside Total Film podcast, which you can find on all good podcasting platforms, director Joseph Kosinski reveals how all this meant their reunion on screen was an emotional one to film. "[It was] amazing," he says. "I mean I've, like everyone, been a huge fan of his not only for Iceman but for, you know, Heat and Tombstone and all the other great films he's made.

"So to get a chance to work with him was a dream come true, to do it with him playing Iceman and to be able to do it in a scene where he and Tom are together to people who have so much respect for each other, and to have it be a reunion of not only two characters, but two men in real life… [It was a] really emotional day, a really memorable day on set."

If you can’t get enough of Top Gun: Maverick, we also sat down with some of the cast and executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer to chat through the movie. Bruckheimer shared his memories of the first Top Gun while the cast opened up about their experiences preparing for the dramatic flight sequences with Cruise. Rooster star Miles Teller also shared what it was like facing off against Cruise in their characters' tense sequences.

Top Gun: Maverick is exclusively in UK cinemas in 4DX and IMAX. Check out our guide to 2022 movie release dates to see what else is coming out this year.