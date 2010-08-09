Top 10 Movie Spellcasters

The Spellcaster: Vicious. Mean. Ambitious. Voldemort is so feared that many in the witch and wizard community refuse to even utter his name – preferring instead to call him He Who Must Not Be Named. Years ago he had the witch world in a death grip, raining chaos down on all and sundry. It wasn’t until a boy called Harry Potter was born that things really got messy…



Power Rating: So powerful (and, alright, evil) that he was able to split his soul into seven neat little pieces, Voldemort will stop at nothing in his quest for ultimate power. Potter has other ideas, however.

