Top 10 most-Googled TV shows revealed – and Netflix dominates the list

Netflix continues to dominate the global conversation around TV. The streamer revealed its ranking in Google Trends’ list of most-searched-for TV shows as part of its fourth-quarter earnings report.

Nine out of 10 of the most Googled TV shows globally were Netflix originals: Tiger King came in at number one, followed by Money Heist, Cobra Kai, The Umbrella Academy, Emily in Paris, Ozark, The Queen’s Gambit, Outer Banks, and Locke & Key. Brazilian reality show Big Brother Brasil was the only non-Netflix show in the top 10.

Anya Taylor-Joy led chess drama The Queen’s Gambit was watched by 62 million households in its first four weeks, making it the platform’s most-watched limited series ever, while over 63 million households are projected to watch Regency romp Bridgerton in its first 28 days online. However, it should be noted that Netflix counts a view as someone who has watched at least two minutes of a programme.

The platform still has some impressive numbers to boast, though – Netflix gained 36.6 million streaming customers in 2020, which means a total of 203.7 million paying households worldwide now have accounts.

In other Bridgerton news, Netflix also teased that it would have some “exciting news” about Bridgerton later this week. Is season 2 on the cards? Keep your eyes peeled in the coming days. Meanwhile, The Umbrella Academy season 3 is on the way, as well as a new show from the creators of Money Heist and Emily in Paris season 2.