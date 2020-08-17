Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+ 2 datamine reveals Jack Black will be a playable character

It looks like Jack Black will be playing an infamous character in the upcoming Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 remake, according to new files datamined from the recently released demo of Activision's skater sim.

As seen on Reddit, an image of Jack Black's likeness has been discovered in the backend of the THPS 1 + 2 Warehouse demo, dressed in officer's uniform with a skateboard in hand.

This appears to confirm that the actor (and host of his own gaming YouTube channel) will be playable in the game as Officer Dick, a staple bonus character of the THPS series that has appeared in a number of Tony Hawk titles dating back to the original Pro Skater of 1999.

Until now, Officer Dick has just been a made-up skater, but it looks like Black's likeness is being used to make him that much more memorable for Activision's reboot of its beloved action sports series.

Black, who has a mini skateboard park in his own backyard, recently got to play a preview of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 with the Birdman himself, so it's no surprise that he's turning up in-game, though there's been no official confirmation of such just yet.

Black is also set to star in Psychonauts 2, but it looks like that platforming adventure won't be out until 2021.

