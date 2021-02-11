Tom Holland found it hard to lose Uncharted swagger for Spider-Man 3

Tom Holland has talked about moving from shooting the upcoming video game adaptation Uncharted to Marvel threequel Spider-Man 3. The actor is playing the lead character in both movies – and they couldn't be more different, with Nathan Drake a suave explorer and Peter Parker an awkward teenager.

"I was doing this scene [on Spider-Man 3] where I'm walking into this building and there is this cool cinematic shot pushing in behind me and Amy Pascal [producer] took me aside and said, 'Why are you walking like that? You're walking like a man; you need to walk like a boy,'" Holland told Screen Daily, while promoting his new film Cherry. "I went back and watched the monitor, and I could see I was walking with a swagger and confidence. Jon Watts [director] was like, 'It's fine, it's Nathan Drake. We'll iron him out and get Peter Parker back.'"

It's understandable why Holland had some difficulty shedding his Nathan Drake persona – he wrapped filming on Uncharted just three days before he started shooting Spider-Man 3.

The Marvel sequel is still shrouded in mystery, but rumors have been flying about a Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse–style crossover, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reported to be reprising their respective versions of the web-slinging hero (though Holland has recently denied this).

As for Uncharted, the film has a convoluted history, but is finally making its way to the big screen on February 11, 2022. Not much is known about the storyline yet, though we know it'll see a young Nathan, with Mark Wahlberg playing his mentor Victor Sullivan. A first look at Holland as Nathan was recently released, and if there were any doubts about his suitability for the role, it surely put them to rest.

Holland's latest film, Cherry, helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, arrives in theaters on February 26, 2021, before hitting Apple TV Plus this March 12. In the meantime, check out our roundup of all of 2021's movie release dates.