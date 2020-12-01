Tom Cruise speeds through Rome in new Mission: Impossible 7 set photos

Tom Cruise is back behind the wheel in new set photos from the Mission: Impossible 7 set in Rome. The actor, who plays secret agent Ethan Hunt in the franchise, was spotted at the city’s Piazza Venezia, in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Cruise is handcuffed to co-star Hayley Atwell, who’s playing a currently undisclosed role. The Captain America actor posted a photo of her and Cruise on Instagram, saying: “My new driving instructor. Hope I don’t crash into anything…”

The M:I 7 crew has been in Rome for over a week now, so it looks like we can expect some pretty action-packed scenes from the Italian capital. Cruise then greeted onlookers and posed for photos, wearing not one, but two masks – safety first.

Last week the pair were seen in a classic yellow Fiat 500, but something tells us we won’t be seeing as many stunts in those vintage wheels.

More heart-stopping stunts were spotted in Norway back in October after filming resumed post-lockdown, including Cruise mid-fight scene on top of a moving train . He was caught in the act by some very excited (who wouldn’t be?) Norweigan motorists. Someone else (maybe Cruise?) was seen executing a jaw-dropping motorbike stunt , too.