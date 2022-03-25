Todd McFarlane plans an "aggressive" collections program to capitalize on Spawn sales resurgence

For a good portion of 2021, Todd McFarlane Productions touted the sales success of its 'Year of Spawn" new Spawn Universe launches like King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn, and The Scorched. Now the Image Comics imprint-publisher is prepping what it calls an "aggressive" program of 15 new trade paperback and hardcover Spawn Universe collections in 2022 in this, the character's 30th anniversary, including some "never-seen-before collections," with more to come next year.

(Image credit: Todd McFarlane Productions)

Due to what's described as the "resurgence of the Spawn character" and the launch of the new shared universe titles that there is a "loud demand" for a steady schedule readers and retailers can depend on, says Image Comics president and Spawn creator Todd McFarlane in the announcement.

The iconic creator says all of his Spawn plans including this new collection program is "as I also move towards the ultimate goal of getting the Spawn franchise off the ground in Hollywood… which will only stoke the need for these types of editions."

"2021 was a massive record-setting year for the Spawn Universe, and I plan to continue to deliver high-quality stories and products within the Spawn Universe that are reasonably priced," says McFarlane.

Here is a list of the upcoming releases:

(Image credit: Todd McFarlane Productions)

Spawn Origins, Vol. 21 trade paperback by writer Brian Holguin and Todd McFarlane and artist Angel Medina collects Spawn #123-128

On sale April 20



by writer Brian Holguin and Todd McFarlane and artist Angel Medina collects Spawn #123-128 On sale April 20 Spawn: The Record-Breaker by writers Todd McFarlane and Scott Snyder and artists Greg Capullo, Jason Shawn Alexander, Todd McFarlane, J. Scott Campbell, Jerome Opena, and Clayton Crain collects Spawn #298-301

On sale May 4



by writers Todd McFarlane and Scott Snyder and artists Greg Capullo, Jason Shawn Alexander, Todd McFarlane, J. Scott Campbell, Jerome Opena, and Clayton Crain collects Spawn #298-301 On sale May 4 King Spawn, Vol. 1 by writers Sean Lewis and Todd McFarlane and artist Javi Fernandez collects King Spawn #1-6

On sale May 18



by writers Sean Lewis and Todd McFarlane and artist Javi Fernandez collects King Spawn #1-6 On sale May 18 Spawn Compendium Vol. 3 by writers Todd McFarlane and Brian Holguin and artists Angel Medina, Nat Jones, and Philip Tan collects Spawn #101-150

On sale June 1



by writers Todd McFarlane and Brian Holguin and artists Angel Medina, Nat Jones, and Philip Tan collects Spawn #101-150 On sale June 1 Spawn: Aftermath by writer Todd McFarlane and artists Jason Shawn Alexander, Philip Tan, and Ken Lashley collects Spawn #302-307

On sale July 13



by writer Todd McFarlane and artists Jason Shawn Alexander, Philip Tan, and Ken Lashley collects Spawn #302-307 On sale July 13 Gunslinger Spawn Vol. 1 by writer Todd McFarlane and artist Brett Booth collects Gunslinger Spawn #1-6

On sale July 27



by writer Todd McFarlane and artist Brett Booth collects Gunslinger Spawn #1-6 On sale July 27 Spawn Origins Hardcover Vol. 11 by writers Brian Holguin and Todd McFarlane and artist Angel Medina collects Spawn #126-138

On sale August 17



by writers Brian Holguin and Todd McFarlane and artist Angel Medina collects Spawn #126-138 On sale August 17 Spawn Origins, Vol. 22 trade paperback by writers Brian Holguin and Todd McFarlane and artist Angel Medina collects Spawn #129-134

On sale August 31



by writers Brian Holguin and Todd McFarlane and artist Angel Medina collects Spawn #129-134 On sale August 31 Spawn: Omega by writer Todd McFarlane and artists Ken Lashley, Jim Muniz, and Carlo Barberi collects Spawn #308-314

On sale September 28



by writer Todd McFarlane and artists Ken Lashley, Jim Muniz, and Carlo Barberi collects Spawn #308-314 On sale September 28 Spawn Origins, Vol. 23 trade paperback by writers Brian Holguin and Todd McFarlane and artists Angel Medina and Nat Jones collects Spawn #135-134

On sale October 26



by writers Brian Holguin and Todd McFarlane and artists Angel Medina and Nat Jones collects Spawn #135-134 On sale October 26 The Scorched, Vol. 1 by writer Sean Lewis and Todd McFarlane and artists Stephen Segovia and Paulo Siqueira collects The Scorched #1-6

On sale October 26



by writer Sean Lewis and Todd McFarlane and artists Stephen Segovia and Paulo Siqueira collects The Scorched #1-6 On sale October 26 Spawn's Universe Collection by writer Todd McFarlane, (Gunslinger co-plotter) Ales Kot and artists Jim Cheung, Todd McFarlane, Stephen Segovia, Marcio Takara, Kevin Keene, Philip Tan, and Thomas Nachlik collects Spawn’s Universe #1 and stories from Gunslinger Spawn #1 and The Scorched #1

On sale November 30



by writer Todd McFarlane, (Gunslinger co-plotter) Ales Kot and artists Jim Cheung, Todd McFarlane, Stephen Segovia, Marcio Takara, Kevin Keene, Philip Tan, and Thomas Nachlik collects Spawn’s Universe #1 and stories from Gunslinger Spawn #1 and The Scorched #1 On sale November 30 Spawn Deluxe Hardcover Vol. 5 by writers Brian Holguin and Todd McFarlane and artist Angel Medina collects Spawn #101-125

On sale November 16



by writers Brian Holguin and Todd McFarlane and artist Angel Medina collects Spawn #101-125 On sale November 16 Spawn Deluxe Hardcover Vol. 5 signed By Todd McFarlane Limited Edition (500) by writers Brian Holguin and Todd McFarlane and artist Angel Medina collects Spawn #101-125

On sale November 16



(500) by writers Brian Holguin and Todd McFarlane and artist Angel Medina collects Spawn #101-125 On sale November 16 Spawn Compendium Vol.4 by writers Brian Holguin, Todd McFarlane, and David Hine and artists Angel Medina, Philip Tan, Brian Haberlin, Whilce Portacio, Erik Larsen, and various collects Spawn #151-200

On sale December 14



by writers Brian Holguin, Todd McFarlane, and David Hine and artists Angel Medina, Philip Tan, Brian Haberlin, Whilce Portacio, Erik Larsen, and various collects Spawn #151-200 On sale December 14 Spawn Origins, Vol. 24 trade paperback by writers Brian Holguin and Todd McFarlane and artists Angel Medina and Nat Jones collects Spawn #141-146

On sale December 28

Speaking of the 2021 'Year of Spawn,' check out Newsarama's interview with Todd McFarlane reflecting on his nearly four-decade career, and what he considered his successes and his regrets.