Tobe Hooper at FrightFest!

Total Film is growing its partnership with leading international horror festival Film4 FrightFest by introducing Total Icon, a buzzing new attraction designed to celebrate the gods of the genre.



Total Icon 2010 will be Tobe Hooper, the legendary director of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist .



Hooper will be appearing at Film4 FrightFest on Friday 27 August to oversee the screening of his rarely seen 1969 debut Eggshells at 10.45am, followed by his ferocious 1974 masterpiece The Texas Chain Saw Massacre at 1pm.

He will then join Total Film’s Deputy Editor Jamie Graham on stage at 3.15pm for a 45-minute Q&A – Hooper’s first appearance in the UK for 18 years.



Graham explains that the decision to make Hooper the inaugural Total Icon was a no-brainer: “ Total Film has consistently touted The Texas Chain Saw Massacre as the Greatest Horror Movie Ever Made,” he says.

“We are delighted to welcome Tobe to the festival, and we’re also very excited to unveil Eggshells – fans of Chain Saw will spy many of its techniques in embryonic form.”



Hooper says: "I am surprised and honoured. I am looking forward to coming to London. Thanks very much for the praise and invitation. See you in August."



Festival co-director Alan Jones says: "Film4 FrightFest is thrilled to be continuing our association with Total Film , and especially with the inauguration of the innovative Total Icon strand. We know it will prove a hugely popular event with our legion of fans."



Film4 FrightFest will be running at the Empire Leicester Square from Thursday 26 August to Monday 30 August. TotalFilm.com and frightfest.co.uk will be announcing the full 36-film line-up on Friday July 2, at 2pm.

For ticket details, please go to www.frightfest.co.uk

