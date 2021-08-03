Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will release before April 2022

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands now has a release window thanks to publisher Take-Two’s latest financial results.

In an official document , which details the company’s success over the last fiscal year, Take-Two stated that Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands “will be released later this fiscal year.”

For those unaware, the fiscal year in question runs from April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022. When Tiny Tina’s Wonderland was announced during Summer Games Fest 2021, it was given an "early 2022" release date. This new dates now mean that we can expect to get our hands on the fantasy looter shooter between January 1 and March 31, 2022.

As you can probably guess, explosives expert Tiny Tina - who first appeared as a teenager in Borderlands 2 - will headline this Borderlands spin-off, a standalone game set just after the events of Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep DLC.

Described in the financial results as “an epic adventure full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry set in an unpredictable fantasy world where magic, broadswords, and bullets collide,” Wonderlands is based on a Dungeons & Dragons-inspired tabletop game known in the Borderlands universe as Bunkers & Badasses. Controlled by bunker master Tiny Tina herself, it promises the same fun-filled chaotic energy the character has given off in every one of their appearances.

The game also features a star-studded cast which includes the person responsible for bringing Tiny Tina to life in the original Borderlands series; Ashly Burch - who is also well-recognized for her work as Chloe in Life is Strange and Aloy in Horizon Zero Dawn - as well as other recognizable voices such as Andy Samberg as Captain Valentine, Will Arnett as The Dragon Lord, and Wanda Sykes as Fret.

Tina Tina's Wonderlands will release early next year on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC.