Tim Schafer's Costume Quest gets a cool and creepy trailer, we get very happy

The game in question is Costume Quest, coming this autumn for XBLA and PSN. The company is Double Fine Productions. The man is Tim Schafer. Our first preview,which detailsexactly why you need to be excited about this cool, funny, and beautifully imaginative game, isright here. The first trailer, which you should now watch, is just below.

With a quest played out equallywithin the streets of suburbia and the cranked-up, battle hungry imaginations of our protagonists,more of thebrilliant-by-default Double Fine dialogue and characterisation (if you've played any of their games before, you'll know what I mean) and oodles of spooky Halloween goodness, Costume Quest already looks like a frontrunner highlight of this autumn's download calendar. It's got me hyped for Halloween, despite it currently being the middle of August. How about you?