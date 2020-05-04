Carole Baskin gets tricked into giving first post-Tiger King interview by Jimmy Fallon impersonator

Carole Baskin has had a rough ride since Tiger King started streaming on Netflix. The big cat keeper has received torrents of abuse since the documentary began, with many of the documentary's viewers believing she murdered her husband – a claim she has denied and that has never been proven. She went as far as to call Tiger King “salacious and sensational”.

Baskin was also one of the few major players from the show not to appear in the Joel McHale-hosted special that arrived on Netflix a few weeks after the documentary. However, she has since given her first post-Tiger King interview – and, unfortunately for Baskin, the whole thing was one massive prank.

YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners decided to get in contact with Baskin under the false pretences of being Jimmy Fallon's producers. They eventually got Baskin to appear on their fake version of The Tonight Show, and the interview sees her talk about cats – but not Tiger King.

"We thought, why don't we take a shot in the dark and go for the most exclusive, hard to reach person in the world, with absolutely no hope of it working?" Pieters told Insider regarding why they decided to talk to Baskin.

"I think she did an interview for a local paper in Tampa where she's from. But this was her first worldwide exclusive interview, which is just quite something." Watch the full video above.

The two British YouTubers have a history of pranking famous celebrities, having recently nabbed interviews with Craig David and Love Island's Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury.