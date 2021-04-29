Thor & Loki get into real trouble and it's up to Jane Foster to help in Double Trouble #3 preview

Two issues into Marvel Comics' Thor & Loki: Double Trouble limited series, and still no sign of my favorite Thor, Jane Foster. Sure, this takes place before she became Thor… but… yeah.

Well, thankfully that's about to change as we've just received a preview of May 5's Thor & Loki: Double Trouble #3 . Check it out:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gurihiru/Ariana Maher (Marvel Comics)) Thor & Loki: Double Trouble #3 preview Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Gurihiru/Ariana Maher (Marvel Comics)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Gurihiru/Ariana Maher (Marvel Comics))

How can the Loki and the original Thor meet Jane-Foster-as-Thor before she ever became Thor?

Well, in Thor & Loki: Double Trouble #2 the god of mischief borrowed (stole) a magical sphere from Odin's vault to help him speed up some cleaning chores he and Thor were tasked with. It ended up opening a portal that pulled them through to someplace else - that's now revealed to be sometime else, when Jane Foster is Thor.

And possibly not just another time, but another universe where the man we know as the original Thor never was, and never held Mjolnir.

(Image credit: Gurihiru/Ariana Maher (Marvel Comics))

"Thor and Loki are transported to an alternate universe where they run into the Goddess of Thunder: JANE FOSTER!" reads Marvel's description for Thor & Loki: Double Trouble #3. "Can she help these misbehaving brothers find their way home?"

Thor's team-up with Thor & Loki isn't one-and-done with just this one issue, as all three - plus the female version of Loki in Sif's body - are on the cover to the series finale, Thor & Loki: Double Trouble #4 .

Thor & Loki: Double Trouble #3 (of 4) goes on sale May 5, with #4 following on July 7 - a couple of days before the Loki TV show debuts. A collection of all four Thor & Loki: Double Trouble issues is expected on August 31.

From the looks of the latest Disney Plus Loki trailer, these kinds of time and dimensional hijinx will be part of the fun of that upcoming MCU series.