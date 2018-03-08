This Star Wars: The Last Jedi deleted scene presents a new (better) spin on Phasma’s death

We already know Star Wars: The Last Jedi has more than a dozen deleted scenes. This one – titled ‘Phasma Squealed Like a Whoop Hog’ – probably won’t be able to be topped. In it, we get a fresh take on Captain Phasma’s (probable) demise at the hands of Finn. You can watch it above thanks to the Star Wars show. Try not to smack your head in frustration as to why it didn’t make the final cut.

The original version of the scene shows Phasma somewhat disappointingly drop to her death as the Supremacy crumbles around her. In the cut version, Finn manages to rile Phasma into shooting her own soldiers before, in typical Star Wars fashion, getting her hand cut off.

Sure, Phasma’s hesitation before Finn strikes the final blow is a little schmaltzy, but Phasma really gets fleshed out in this deleted scene. She’s vulnerable, sure, but she’s also ruthless; Phasma isn’t going to let the Stormtroopers let anyone hear of her betraying the First Order in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. This is a far better version of her character than anything we’ve seen previously.

So, why wasn’t this kept in? The answer seems simple, and probably because it is: Phasma isn’t dead. The deleted scene is far too conclusive (and, at the very least, robs Phasma of a hand). The final scene allows her some room to rise from the ashes and make a triumphant return in Star Wars 9. Here’s hoping she’s better treated after being Finn’s plaything for much of the trilogy thus far.

