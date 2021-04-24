This mysterious website is counting down to 'Judgment Day' next month

Sega has launched a new website counting down to Judgment Day on May 7, 2021.

The website seemingly went live yesterday – no doubt to coincide with the launch of the Judgment remaster – and is set to go live at 3pm UK time / 7pm PST.

A video is also embedded into the page, but Sega's not giving anything away about that, either; it just goes to the Sega America YouTube page and a broadcast scheduled for May 7. There's nothing helpful in the video description, either, and we can't find any secrets squirreled away in the site's source code… yet, anyway.

As the page sits on Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's own site, though, all signs point to a successor to Yakuza-spin-off Judgment… even if we're not yet sure how. Guess we'll know for sure in 12 days' time! (thanks, NME ).

As Connor explained when the Judgment remaster was announced , Judgment was created by the same studio behind the Yakuza franchise, taking place between the end of principled ex-mobster Kazuma Kiryu's story in Yakuza 6 and the beginning of principled ex-mobster Ichiban Kasuga's in Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Its main character is a disgraced lawyer turned private detective who is suspiciously good at fighting.

The Judgment remaster is out now, bringing the Yakuza spinoff not only to the next PlayStation generation, but Xbox and Stadia fans, too.

Judgment hit new-gen consoles at a reduced price of $40/£35 and features "refined visuals" that run at 60 frames per second and significantly reduced load times.

It also bundles in all of the original game's DLC packs, which add some new office decorations, powerful weapons, and new dating options.