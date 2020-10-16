This absolute unit of a Mario and Yoshi figurine costs more than the Xbox Series S

Why invest in a next-gen console when you could pre-order this mighty Mario and Yoshi figurine that will cost you more than an Xbox Series S?

Yes, that's right, you can currently pre-order a highly detailed figurine of the famous plumber riding on the loveable green dino on Nintendo's official UK store for a hefty £399.99. That's a pretty sizable price tag to be sure, but when you consider the polish and sheer size of the figure, you can see why this is no doubt a highly coveted collector's piece.

Made out of resin, the statue measures at an absolute unit of a size, with a height of 19inchs / 48cm and a width of 13inchs / 33cm. This size includes the little grass patch block base the two characters rest on.

And if you can believe it, this figure is the standard edition of a definitive edition figurine version of the pair, which costs a whopping £549.99. The more expensive variant comes with a larger base complete with a Yoshi egg, flowers, and checkpoint flags, but it's sold out on the store. You can watch an unboxing video here to really get a sense of just how big it is.

This isn't the first premium statue depicting Nintendo's most iconic characters. Just recently, a massive Kirby statue became available which will also burn a £300 shaped hole in your pocket. Some other collectibles have also come to the Nintendo store, with more affordable figures like Zelda from Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Majora's Mask.

You have to hand it to First 4 Figures and Nintendo for this rather incredible figurine, with its sheer size and attention to detail that's all polished off with vibrant colours.

For more Nintendo goodness, keep track of all the upcoming Switch games on the horizon.