Yes, The Witcher 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch with all the DLC (somehow!)

The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch was heavily rumoured prior to the E3 2019 Nintendo Direct, but we’re not sure anyone actually believed it because of how graphically intensive the game is on consoles and PC. Porting The Witcher 3 to Nintendo Switch is a huge undertaking, but the folk at CD Projekt Red are somehow managing it as it was officially announced during the Nintendo Direct. We can’t believe it either, and we are so ready to kiss goodbye to another 100+ hours of our lives. Check out the announcement trailer below:

In the trailer, it was glaringly obvious there’s been some severe graphical downgrades employed in order to get The Witcher 3 on to Nintendo Switch. Of course, that is undoubtedly required to get the game running smoothly, but it will be interesting to see just how the game performs, especially in handheld mode. The Nintendo Switch version of The Witcher 3 is confirmed to be the Complete Edition, which means it comes with both major expansions - Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone - along with all 16 pieces of free DLC.

Saber Interactive are the folk behind this project, and they’re previously responsible for games like World War Z, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, and Quake Champions. The Witcher 3 is an expansive RPG that's won over 800 awards though - yes, 800 - so it’s unlike anything they’ve tackled before. The announcement trailer also confirmed The Switcher 3 (we’re not letting this pun die!) will arrive at some point in 2019, so there’s a maximum of six or so months until we can get our hands on it and even more people around the world will constantly be saying “place of power… gotta be.”