The Wheel of Time first images showcase Amazon's fantasy series

Amazon's upcoming high fantasy series The Wheel of Time dropped a batch of first-look photos of its sprawling cast of characters.

The images, released by Entertainment Weekly, showcase the main cast which includes Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Madeline Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, and Álvaro Morte as Logain.

Based on the popular book series by Robert Jordan, fans of the novels have waited patiently for a glimpse at the adaptation since its first announcement. Ushered in by Amazon Prime to take the place of Game of Thrones, which left the air two years ago, the Wheel of Time has one thing over George R.R. Martin's Westerosi epic. Its story, told over 15 novels, is finished.

So what's the show about? Here's the official synopsis for The Wheel of Time:

"Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity."

The show filmed in Eastern Europe for the last two years, with a pandemic-influenced break in between, and is now wrapping up its first season. During the EW interview, showrunner Rafe Judkins (TV's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) assured fans this take is the definitive version of Jordan's tale:

"Wheel of Time is the first fantasy series that really dove into the political and cultural worlds of all these different characters," Judkins said. "It was also one of the first to dive into multiple POV characters, so you're following an ensemble, with each of them having their own agendas and approaches to everything. That's always felt to me like the missing piece of the fantasy-literature landscape that hasn't been brought to TV or film yet."

A second season of The Wheel of Time is in the pipeline, with Amazon already approving a follow-up story which presumably will adapt Jordan's second tome in the canon. In addition, Amazon is eyeing a prequel WoT movie set in the same universe, but there's no word on when it's set for release.

The Wheel of Time season one drops on Amazon Prime in November 2021, but until then, check out our picks of the best shows on Amazon Prime to stream right now.